Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alban's Church
Simsbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Crocker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert L. Crocker


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert L. Crocker Obituary
Herbert Crocker, of West Simsbury and Estero, Florida, loving husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend passed away July 26, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Marcia (Potter) Crocker. Born in 1935, he was predeceased by his parents, Herbert L. Crocker Sr. and Evelyn (Booth) Crocker as well his sisters, Mrs. John (Edyth) Long, Mrs.Albert (Arlene) Birrell and Mrs.Nathaniel (Doris) Bushaw. He is also survived by their son, Jeffery Crocker and his wife Victoria, and two grandchildren, Makaila and Logan Crocker all of Nashville, TN. as well as nephews and nieces. Herb's love of teaching and dedication to the profession spanned almost fifty years. Burial will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Alban's Church in Simsbury on September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in loving memory of Herbert Crocker.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.