Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Herbert Frizzell
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairmount Cemetery
168 Cedar St.,
East Weymouth,, CT
Herbert L. Frizzell Jr.


1933 - 2019
Herbert L. Frizzell, Jr., of Portland, CT, former resident of Weymouth, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 24, 2019 at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife Carol L. (Beaur) Frizzell, father to Michael and wife Pamela of Hull, MA; adored grandfather of Steven and Michelle, great grandfather of Peyton; son of the late Herbert and Gertrude (Babson) Frizzell, Sr.; dear brother to the late Grace Downen; and uncle to several nieces and nephews; and his cherished dog, Cece. Herb was born in Somerville, MA, on August 10, 1933. He served with the US Navy and later the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and for a total of 37 years of service Prior to his retirement, Herb was employed with General Electric in Ohio and later Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford and Middletown, CT. He was a member of the Weymouth United Masonic Lodge A.F.&A.M. in East Weymouth, MA and the American Legion Post 200. Graveside services, with military honors, will be held on Friday (Aug.30th) at 11 a.m. at Fairmount Cemetery, 168 Cedar St., East Weymouth, MA. There are no calling hours. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 27, 2019
