Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
22 Haigh Avenue
Niantic, CT
East Lyme- Herbert O'Connell 90 of Niantic and New Castle, Delaware passed away on Monday June 24, 2019 at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital, New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday June 28, 2019 at 11 O'clock at St. Agnes Church 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic. Interment will be private in Simsbury Cemetery, Simsbury. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday June 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home 48 Grand St. Niantic. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 26, 2019
