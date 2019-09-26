Home

Herbert W. Hampton


1933 - 2019
Herbert W. Hampton Obituary
Herbert W. Hampton, 85, of Tolland, CT passed away on October 23, 2019. He was born on November, 13, 1933 in Manchester, CT to the late Herbert and Alice (Palmer) Hampton. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was very involved with the Color Guard providing funeral honors to fallen comrades. He was a life member of the VFW, American Legion and the NRA. He is survived by his son Robert Hampton and his wife Louanne, his daughter Sherri Pope, his son Scott Hampton and his wife Linda, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren; and his sister Lorraine Aborn. He was predeceased by his loving wife Georgianna Hampton, his son Dannie Hampton, and his grandson Matthew Hampton. Relatives and friends may join the family on Sunday, September 29, 2019 between 10-12pm and 2-4pm at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland, CT. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 26, 2019
