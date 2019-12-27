Home

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Melrose Cemetery
Herbert W. Holden


1940 - 2019
Herbert W. Holden Obituary
Herbert W. "Herb" Holden, 79, of Broad Brook, entered into Eternal Rest on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 4, 1940, the loving son to the late James Herbert and Sylvia (Hayes) Holden. He grew up in South Windsor where he started his own business, Herb Holden Trucking, in 1959. Herb moved to Broad Brook when his business began to grow. His passion for sand and gravel propelled the company for more than 50 years. He was a chairman on the Economic Development Commission of East Windsor, a chairman of the Dump Truck Division of MTAC, a 4-H volunteer for 30 years, and active with the Livestock Association of Northampton Cooperative Livestock Auction. Farming was Herb's hobby, as he enjoyed showing cows with his children, and raising pigs and chickens. He will be remembered as a caring and generous person, and a family man. He loved traveling with his wife, especially to Aruba. He was known for his joy rides with his family that usually ended in a long day trips and many farm visits. Herb is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Kathleen (Murray) Holden, as well as their children, Herb Holden, JR, Ashley Holden, and Beth Martin, and her children, Amber, Nick and Noah; and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his children, John Holden, Kimberly LaDuke, James Holden and David Holden and their families. He was predeceased by his son Eric Huntington. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3-6 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, CT 06082. A funeral service will take place at 11 am on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the funeral home, followed by burial at Melrose Cemetery. Donations may be made in Herb's memory to The Holden Family 4-H Scholarship Fund, 24 Hyde Ave, Vernon, CT 06066, to be put towards youths pursuing a career in agriculture. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 27, 2019
