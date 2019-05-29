Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. In loving memory of the late Herman Lloyd Jones also known as "Bimo", of Hartford, Connecticut. He was a member and captain of the Caribbean Social Club. Mr. Jones was born on November 13, 1962 and departed this life on April 22, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife - Beverly Henry-Jones, two Stepchildren, four brothers, four sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A wake will be held on May 31, 2019 from 6:30PM – 8:30PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002, followed by a celebration of life on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 9:00AM. Internment will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, One Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Herman Lloyd Jones, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 29, 2019