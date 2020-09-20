Herman Kocar, "Herk" passed away at his residence in Branford Connecticut on Wednesday September 9, 2020. Herk died from cancer just a month after celebrating his 90th birthday. Herk was the son of the late John Kocar and Jessie Bruzdewicz Kocar of Pittsburg where he was born and raised. After serving an Army tour of duty during the Korean Conflict, he attended the University of Pittsburg and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering. He was employed by Pratt and Whitney for 28 years and retired in 1989. Herk resided in East Hartford for many years where he would frequently be seen taking his long neighborhood walks. His favorite spot was Wickham Park. Herk was a true gentleman and was very generous with his time in helping others. Herk was very much an outdoors person and in his younger years enjoyed hunting and skiing. Later on he bowled in an East Hartford league, played tennis, golf (his favorite) and bridge. He was a past member of Mountain Laurel ski club and enjoyed many years of their fun times. Herk was predeceased by his sister Virginia Zern. He leaves a niece Denise Serbin and nephew Paul Zern both of Pittsburg. He also leaves his long time friend, companion and partner Cecilia Gaudreau of Wethersfield and his very good friend and golf buddy Dennis McVicker of East Hartford. Many thanks to Chris and Tiffany Gaudreau whose unfailing presence made all the difference. Tiffany's chicken soup saved many a day. He also leaves Chris and Tiffany's children Peyton and Sawyer Gaudreau who adored him and will miss him greatly. Herk enjoyed his stay at Cedar woods in Branford where he was comfortable and well cared for. He will be missed by all who knew him. Services will be private at the convenience of the family to be held at a future date with Full Military Honors. Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave. East Hartford 06108 are assisting the Family with arrangements. Go to www.NewkirkandWhitney.com
