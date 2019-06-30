Herman (Jimmy) Nawrocki of North Eastham, MA., formerly of Vernon, Glastonbury, Hartford and Unionville, Connecticut, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 on Cape Cod. Born in Unionville, Connecticut on April 7, 1925, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Miller) Nawrocki. Jimmy was predeceased by his wife of 60 years Maytie (Barlow) Nawrocki; a stepson, Robert Nawrocki, (grandchildren Christine and Steven Nawrocki); sisters Dorothy Meyers and Barbara Clancy and brothers, Eugene and William Nawrocki. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. After graduation, Jimmy proudly joined the United States Navy and served his country during WWII in the Philippines. He owned and operated his own business as a concrete mason for a number of years. He and Maytie then owned and operated a second-hand store in Hartford near Retreat Avenue where he repaired and refinished old furniture, while Maytie cleaned and mended vintage clothing to sell along with collectibles. Area young people loved to frequent their store and would talk for hours with them about spirituality and the events of the 1960s and 1970s. They moved to Cape Cod about 35 years ago where he lovingly renovated an old cottage. They both were avid gardeners, planting and maintaining a showcase yard with trees, bushes, flowers and vegetables among winding pathways. In the past 10 years or so, Jimmy could be seen at the Wellfleet Flea Market on Saturdays and Sundays selling refinished furniture and other vintage items. Jimmy was a kind, thoughtful man who loved his wife, his house, gardening, fixing up old furniture and items for sale, and supporting various animal rights groups and no-kill shelters. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, at Our Saviour Cemetery, 373 Neipsic Road, Glastonbury (limited parking). Meet at Noon in the parking lot of J.B. Williams Park, corner of Neipsic Road and Wickham Road. Another memorial will be held in Wellfleet on September 8 for family and Cape Cod friends. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to any animal welfare organization or no-kill shelter. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019