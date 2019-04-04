Herman R. Gorneault, 75, of Southington passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Livewell in Plantsville. He was the husband of Catherine (Vitali) Gorneault for 53 years.He was born Dec. 23, 1943 in Ft. Kent, ME, the son of the late William and Emma (Martin) Gorneault He graduated from Goodwin Tech in 1963. He retired from TM Tool in Berlin with over 40 years of service. Herman liked camping, fishing, bowling and woodworking, he loved his pets though the years and car shows. He enjoyed his1970 Plum Crazy Dodge Challenger.In addition to his wife Catherine, he leaves his children, Rhonda Meade and husband John, Allan Gorneault and wife Annette and Brian Gorneault all of Southington, 7 grandchildren Keith, John, Matthew, Ashley, Courtney, Brittany and Joshua; 2 brothers, William Gorneault and Raymond Gorneault and wife Chris, a sister, Micheline Abbott and husband Richard all of Florida along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 4 brothers, Martin, Richard, Roger and Carl and 4 sisters, Geneva, Priscilla, Marcella and Gloria.His funeral will be held on Monday, April 8th at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd. for a Mass at 10 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be on Sunday, April 7th from 2-5 pm.Donations may be made in his memory to the , 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 48, Southington, CT 06489For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary