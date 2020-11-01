Herman R. "Bob" Peplau Jr., of Farmington, passed away at the Avon Health Center on Wednesday, October 28th at the age of 90. He was the much loved husband of Nancy (Leiner) Peplau for 57 years. Born on May 21, 1930 to the late Herman R. and Lillian (Ahlquist) Peplau, Sr., Bob lived much of his life in New Britain and attended local schools there. He served in the United States Marine Corps, then worked in family businesses, Peplau's Dairy and the Village Inn, before beginning a career in the clothing industry. Bob had a big smile and easy manner that raised the spirits of all those around him. He was humble and hardworking, and respectful and generous. He was devoted to his family, his greatest source of joy, and was a true friend that ensured that those around him felt valued. He delighted in the companionship of his dogs, Corby and Maggie; in extended stays in Florida; and in watching sports, especially football and horseracing. In addition to his wife, Nancy, Bob is survived by: a son, Robert Peplau and his wife Catherine of Newington, CT; a son, James Peplau of Canton, MA; two grandchildren Lauren and John Peplau; a sister-in-law, Janie Palasek and her husband, Hank of Southington; a brother-in-law, William Leiner and his wife, Jeanne, of Southington; two nephews, Steven Palasek and his wife Amarylis of Southington, CT, and Steven Peplau and his wife Gail Suprin-Peplau of Fountain Hills, AZ; three nieces, Beth Palasek of Vernon, CT, Susan Peplau and her husband Jon Chambers of Vernon, CT, and Lillian Olmsted and her husband Craig of Gloucester, MA, and many extended relations and cherished friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Milton L. "Skip" Peplau and his wife, Marie, of New Britain. The family extends special thanks to the staff of Avon Health Care for the wonderful care and attention they gave to Bob during these past few years. For the safety of all involved, funeral services are private and at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Bob may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to a charity of your choice
. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.