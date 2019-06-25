Herman Roger Steding, 77, of Chesterfield, New Hampshire, passed away on June 22, 2019 after a long fight with dementia. Born on June 30th, 1941 in Hartford, Ct., he was son of the Late Karl & Catherine (Rust) Steding. Roger was a graduate of Farmington High School Class of 1959, followed by four years with the United States Coast Guard. Roger retired from a lifelong career with The United States Postal Service in Springfield, MA, and in his retirement in Ossipee, NH, enjoyed part time work at the Effingham, NH Transfer Station. Roger enjoyed many vacations with his wife, Aniela to various islands, Western states, and Canadian destinations, their favorite place being Sedona, AZ. He also enjoyed camping with his family, Sunday afternoon football (NY GIANTS), old movies, lunchtime card games and his great love of ice cream. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Aniela (Sutula) of Chesterfield, NH, sons Darryl & daughter-in-law Emily of Stafford, Ct and Michael & daughter-in-law Sue of Windsor Locks, Ct, a sister Carole Doty of Arizona and Sister-in-law Noreen Steding of PA. He is predeceased by his younger brother, Mark Steding of PA. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made in Roger's name to The at , and please take someone you love out for ice cream in Roger's memory. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary