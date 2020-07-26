It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Herman "Chuck" Thibodeau on July 22, 2020. He was born August 20, 1936 in Van Buren, ME, and was preceded in death by his wife Jean Stannard Thibodeau in 1980; his sister Shirley (Thibodeau) Lagasse in 2009; and his son Gary Scott Thibodeau in 2013. A private, military ceremony will be held with immediate family. At the young age of 17, he enlisted in the Marines and was stationed in the Panama Canal. He was a proud veteran who served our country in the United States Marine Corps, from which he received an honorable discharge in 1957. His love for baseball began at an early age. From "pick up" games in his local neighborhood, to more organized baseball throughout his school years. He was proud to share his love for the game, and became a well-respected umpire in Hartford, CT. His passion for the game became most obvious when he played baseball with his grandsons, and through them, his legacy and love for the game will live on. His passion for travel brought him across the globe, starting in his earlier days as a Marine, to later in life while fully enjoying his retirement with Celine. The US National Parks were a favorite, as well as the many countries throughout Europe and Asia, to which they traveled. His appreciation of history came to life as he stood on the Great Wall of China; felt the gravity while visiting Pearl Harbor; enveloped himself in the overwhelming depth of walking Omaha Beach, in Normandy; to the peacefulness of a night cruise alongside the Notre Dame Cathedral, in Paris. Chuck was the man whom everyone loved. He was proud, kind, genuine, honest, loving, and had impeccable ethics and values, combined with the strongest sense of loyalty. He was your best friend, outstanding role model as a parent, and simply adored being a grandfather. He is survived by his son Alan Thibodeau of East Hampton CT; his daughter Vicki Thibodeau Walker, and his two grandsons Derek Walker & Carson Walker all of Rochester MI. He is also survived by his wife, Celine Ryan of Marlborough CT, and his grandsons, Gabriel Ryan of Columbus, Ohio and Jeremy Ryan of Norwalk, CT; Deborah Ryan-Degray and Bryan Degray of Coconut Creek FL, Chris Ryan of Minneapolis MN, Laura Ryan of Norwalk, CT, and David Ryan of East Hartford, CT. He also leaves behind a brother Al Thibodeau of Apache Junction, AZ, a sister and brother-in-law Jean (Thibodeau) and John Lagasse of Willington, CT, and countless lifelong friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his favorite charity, the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation (fidelco.org
) in his memory. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
.