Hermann Hani, 87, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020, at Avery Heights Nursing Home. He grew up on a farm in Diessbach, Switzerland before immigrating to the US at age 23. For over 30 years he worked as a land surveyor. Hermann was a long time member of the Hartford Saengerbund where he enjoyed singing, golfing, eisstockschiessen (curling), and a good beer (or two). He served as the permittee of the Saaengerbund for many years. We will miss his beautiful smile and melodious baritone. He is survived by his wife, Trudi; daughters Susanne (Bruce) Bussert and Carol (Ian Agranat) Hani; grandsons Timothy, Colin, Sam and Adam; and his siblings in Switzerland Samuel, Frieda, Walter, Elisabeth, Ernst, and Hannah. He was predeceased by his brother Fritz. Many thanks to the caregivers at Avery Heights. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please raise a glass in Hermann's honor.