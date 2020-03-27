Hartford Courant Obituaries
Herminia da Silva Tavares

Herminia da Silva Tavares Obituary
Herminia da Silva Tavares, 90, of Manchester, formally of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Francisco Tavares passed Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born and raised in Val Maior, Portugal, daughter of the late Joao da Silva and Amelia Mendes Silva. Herminia came to Hartford in 1967, prior to moving to Manchester. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Herminia loved her garden and sharing her extra vegetables with friends and neighbors. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family. She leaves a daughter and son-in-law Maria A. and Domingos M. da Silva of Manchester two grandchildren, George E. Silva and his wife Tessa and Christine Silva; and two great grandchildren Noah and Leila Silva; a sister Natalina Santiago and brother Antonio Silva and his wife Natercia, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford were private. Donations in memory of Herminia may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Square, Hartford, CT 06106 or the , 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd floor, East Hartford, CT 06108 . Online condolences may be made at SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2020
