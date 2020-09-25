1/1
1931 - 2020
Herminia Quesada, 88, of Middletown peacefully passed away at home with her loving husband of 50 years at her side on Sunday September 13th. Herminia was born in Mendoza, Argentina in December of 1931. During her youth, Herminia reigned as Queen of the Vineyards on several occasions and moved to this country in 1969. She lived and worked in New Britain where she met and married the love of her life, Tony Quesada of Middletown, in December of 1970. With Tony at her side, Herminia lovingly raised his three children as her own and spent the next 50 years in Middletown. Along with being a devoted mother and wife, Herminia enjoyed birds and wildlife, bingo, traveling, visiting their daughter in Italy and getting back with family in Chicago and Argentina. She is survived by her adoring husband Tony, her twin brother Julio (Pedro), three children, Stephen, Daniel, Maria and six grandchildren. Due to restrictions on social gatherings, visitations and condolences are being made privately.

Published in Hartford Courant from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
