Herve J. Cormier, 81, of East Windsor, formerly of South Windsor and Waterford, beloved husband of June B. (Anderson) Cormier died peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born in Buctouche, New Brunswick, Canada, he was son of the late James and Hilda (Pellerin) Cormier. Herve grew up in Buctouche and married the love of his life June Anderson in 1959. He moved his family from Moncton, New Brunswick to Connecticut in 1963 where he started a career in heating and air conditioning with Kasden Fuel in East Hartford. He also pursued a career in public service, becoming a fireman first as a volunteer in South Windsor and later as a career in East Hartford. He was with the East Hartford Fire Department from 1970 to 1995 retiring with the rank of Deputy Chief. Herve served with the South Windsor Fire Department for over 25 years, where he also achieved the rank of Deputy Chief. Herve and June raised their family in South Windsor and lived there for over 40 years. Upon retiring, they moved to Waterford where they built a beautiful home on the Niantic River and enjoyed beach life, boating and fishing for many years. Herve was an avid Red Sox Fan all his life. He also took up golfing in retirement and enjoyed many golf trips with old friends from the fire department. In 2007 they moved to East Windsor to be closer to their children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Super 60's in South Windsor and several fire service-related organizations including the Fire Chief's Association of Connecticut, E. Hartford Firemen Retirement Association, and the E. Hartford Fire Department Benevolent Association. He was active in the homeowners association at Coleman Farms where he enjoyed playing pool and the occasional poker game at the clubhouse with the guys. Along with his wife of over 60 years, June, he leaves his children, David Cormier and his wife Cheryl of Windsor Locks, Timothy Cormier of Waterford, Christopher Cormier of Fort Myers, FL, and Catherine Popoff and her husband Robert of Sanibel, FL; his brother, Alphonse Cormier and partner Marielle; two sisters, Dorine Borgal and Hubert Cormier all of Moncton, New Brunswick; 9 grandchildren, Carl, Kevin, Michael, Jessica, Danielle, Erin, Cayla, Kyle and Samantha; and a great grandson, Liam. He was predeceased by 12 brothers and sisters. A private family burial will take place at Scantic Cemetery. A public memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the future, day, and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and/or Connecticut Humane Society. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.