Hezron D. Williams
1951 - 2020
Hezron D. Williams, 69, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home. Born in St. Michael's, Barbados on February 20, 1951, son of Merlyn J. Jones of Windsor and the late Eudene Gloria (Williams) Jones, he was raised in Barbados and immigrated to the United States in 1981 and settled in Hartford. Hezron worked as a pharmacy technician at St. Francis Hospital for 17 years and later worked for Arrow Pharmacy as a traveling pharmacy technician. Most recently, Hezron had worked in New York City, NY for the Consulate General of Barbados. He enjoyed his work and lived in NY, NY during the week and at his home in Windsor during the weekends. Besides his father, he leaves to mourn his passing, his live-in domestic partner, Faith Jacob of Windsor; three children, Dionne Williams of Barbados, Hezron Wallace of Bloomfield, and Deaurcy Williams of San Diego, CA; five grandchildren, Shaadiq and Shadon Williams both of Barbados, Kanyi and Nassir Wallace, and Elle Cunningham all of Hartford; his children's mothers, Brenda Griffith of Barbados, Barbara Wallace-Fenton of Bloomfield, and Robin Williams of San Diego, CA; a brother, Anderson Williams of London, England; three sisters, Venice D. Easterling and her husband Paul of Windsor, Pamla K. Christie of Windsor, and Vanessa Tate-Johnson and her husband Brandy of Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. His family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 1-2 p.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 2 p.m., in the chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. For online condolences and to view the service live or after, Thursday, September 24th, at 2 p.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
SEP
24
Service
02:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
September 20, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
