Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Green Memorial Home (Waszkelewicz)
43 Wethersfield Avenue
Hartford, CT 06114
(860) 246-1413
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Church of the Living God
70 Whitney St.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
First Church of the Living God
70 Whitney St.
Hartford, CT
View Map

Hilda Mae Betts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda Mae Betts Obituary
Hilda Mae Betts, 81, of Hartford, beloved wife for 41 years of the late James Oliver Betts, was called to join our Heavenly Father on Monday, February 10, 2020. Hilda was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and dear friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Her family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020, 10 a.m.-12 Noon, at First Church of the Living God, 70 Whitney St., Hartford, with a Celebration of Life to be held at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. To see the full obituary or leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South Green Memorial Home (Waszkelewicz)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -