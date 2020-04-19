|
Hilda (Bonner) Wright (aka Nanny) 85, of South Windsor CT. departed this life on April 11, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Hilda was born December 20, 1934, in Sumter County Georgia to the late Charlie Bonner Sr. and Pearl Bonner. Hilda moved to Hartford CT. with her late husband (Willie Wright Jr.) in 1952. They then moved to Manchester CT. and lived there for over 40 years prior to her husband passing in 2018. Hilda then moved to South Windsor, CT. She has been a resident of Connecticut for almost 70 years. Hilda and Willie had 7 children together. She loved her family and stressed the importance of family sticking together no matter what! Hilda was that glue that kept the family together and strong. Hilda was an amazing person, she was strong, independent, loving, religious, intelligent, beautiful, fly dresser, family oriented, gifted, hard worker, excellent dancer, caring, wise, beautiful smile, and an awesome cook. Thanksgiving and Christmas was her favorite holidays for family gatherings. Hilda worked hard even as a child. She worked hard to get everything she wanted out of life, and that she did with no regrets. Hilda also traveled the world with her husband and family and enjoyed every minute of it. She did not have much education, but she learned everything she knew the hard way and she did it her way. Hilda was a loner, but she never allowed others to tell her what to do or try to stop her from doing what she wanted to do. Wisdom Hilda shared: "God gave you a mind and you should use it and don't let anyone lead you around by your nose". "Always take care of number one" (You & Family), "It's a doggie dog world out there, and if you let it, it would chew you up and spit you out," and "Always keep an Ace in the Hole, throughout your life". Hilda has always said what she wanted to say, and if she thought it was not right, she would let you know it was not right regardless of who you are. She was very intuitive, and a quick thinker, she was gifted, where she knew things before it happened. She was absolutely brilliant! Hilda loved basketball, she played during her younger years as a forward. Anyone that knew Hilda knew her favorite team was the Lakers. She was a die-hard Laker fan. If you ever watched a Laker game with her, you would often hear her yelling "In Your Face". Kobe Bryant was one of her favorite players and she was deeply sadden when she heard of his passing. Hilda liked watching TV for entertainment, mostly cowboys and karate movies. Hilda also was an excellent dancer, she loved to dance. Her favorite artist was James Brown and she can do the James Brown like no other. Everyone would love to watch her dance doing the James Brown and would want to dance with her. Hilda was employed as a machinist by Pratt & Whitney for 29 years until her retirement in 1995. She was a sister of Adah Chapter #22 Order of Eastern Star (OES). Hilda is survived by her 7 children; Willie Wright III (Cleo Wright), Cathy Davis (Kenny), Helen Wright, Betty Wright, Rickey Wright (Cheryl), Pennie Hawkins and Mark Wright. Grandchildren; Betty, Omashaw, Kuwan, Shenica, Nickia, Cherrelle, and Cliff. Great- Grandchildren; Skylar, Jahniya, and Chanya; her brother Joe Louis Bonner, and her sister, Ruby Lee Walton, and a special friend who was like a brother to her Lewis Kelley. She also leaves her dearest friends, Betty Mcintosh, Anne Lewis and Dolores Kelley who has always been there for her; a host of in-laws, nieces, and nephews (especially Jesse Mayes and Henry Glassee). She was pre-deceased by her husband Willie Wright Jr., her sisters; Catherine Maye, Rose Mae Daniels, Flowrine Bruner, Christine Brown, and Bobbie Golden, her brothers; Lucious Bonner, Charlie Bonner, and Walter Lee Bonner. Due to the Pandemic, services will be private. Carmon Funeral Home, Windsor, has care of the arrangements. For online condolences , please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020