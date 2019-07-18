Hildelore Ruth "Bubbi" Mather Duffy born October 3, 1928 in Collins Center, NY passed away on July 13, 2019 in Farmington, CT surrounded by her loving family. She was pre-deceased by her parents Paul Lahvis, MD and Hildegard (Wiesner) Lahvis and brother Walter Frederick "Fritz" Lahvis, MD (Sylvia, PhD). Surviving are her sister Annelore Florence "Snooky" Kurtz (Charles Frederick, MD); daughters Jenifer Bavifard, EdD. (Bahman), Lisanne Cirullo (Michael) and Andrea Mather-Stow (Perry). She is also survived by her nine grandchildren Adam Bavifard (Cristina), Alex Bavifard (Amy), Mitchell Alves, Madeleine Pisto (Matthew), Caroline Alves, Emily Moriarty (Kevin), Bryan Cirullo, Andrew Cirullo, and Katherine Griffin (Chandler), along with four great-grandchildren. Bubbi was known to all for her generous and loving nature, always sprinkling conversation and life with whimsical expressions, colorful imagery, and a zany sense of humor. She had an extraordinary ability to recognize and value the uniqueness of every individual with whom she interacted. Bubbi had an inimitable curiosity about all life had to offer, wanderlust, and sense of wonder…making even life's smallest moments into an adventure. Her three daughters are eternally grateful for all she did as a single parent. After graduating from William Smith College and earning a Masters of Science in Elementary Education at Buffalo State College, the beloved "Mrs. Mather", as she was known to her students, spent the majority of her teaching years nurturing young minds in the Gowanda Central School System. After retiring from a rewarding career in teaching, Hildelore spent time living between Fayetteville, NY and Gowanda before moving to Farmington, CT where she resided for the final years of her life. A Memorial Service will be scheduled in her hometown of Gowanda, NY in early fall. Memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity United Church of Christ, 30 Erie Avenue, Gowanda, NY 14070. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 18, 2019