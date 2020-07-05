Hildur E. Hirbour, 96, died June 7, 2020 at Harbor Chase Assisted Living Care of Wildwood, Florida. She was born June 13, 1923 in Redding, CT, daughter of Julius V. Lindstrom and Amanda Sigrid Johanson. Hildur was retired from the Hartford Services for the Blind & Physically Handicapped. She and her late husband Bob were residents of Hartford for 50 years. After Bob's death, Hildur moved to Florida in 2015 and was a resident at Harbor Chase from June 2018 to June 2020. She is survived by nieces Beverly Couch of The Villages, FL and Barbara C. Lindstrom of Boston, MA, and a nephew, Walter J. Couch of Stamford, and many Great and Great-Great nieces and nephews. Hildur was predeceased by brothers, Julius, August, Carl, and Eric Lindstrom and sisters, Sigrid Plummer, Gladys L. Couch, Gretta Lindstrom and Lillie Varga. Hildur will be laid to rest in the grave with her husband Bob in St. Thomas Cemetery, Thomaston. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com