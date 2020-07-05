1/1
Hildur E. Hirbour
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hildur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hildur E. Hirbour, 96, died June 7, 2020 at Harbor Chase Assisted Living Care of Wildwood, Florida. She was born June 13, 1923 in Redding, CT, daughter of Julius V. Lindstrom and Amanda Sigrid Johanson. Hildur was retired from the Hartford Services for the Blind & Physically Handicapped. She and her late husband Bob were residents of Hartford for 50 years. After Bob's death, Hildur moved to Florida in 2015 and was a resident at Harbor Chase from June 2018 to June 2020. She is survived by nieces Beverly Couch of The Villages, FL and Barbara C. Lindstrom of Boston, MA, and a nephew, Walter J. Couch of Stamford, and many Great and Great-Great nieces and nephews. Hildur was predeceased by brothers, Julius, August, Carl, and Eric Lindstrom and sisters, Sigrid Plummer, Gladys L. Couch, Gretta Lindstrom and Lillie Varga. Hildur will be laid to rest in the grave with her husband Bob in St. Thomas Cemetery, Thomaston. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved