Hiram Carrasquillo, 70, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Thursday July 30, 2020. He was born in Puerto Rico on April 20, 1950 to Nemesia (Regis) and the late Francisco Carrasquillo. He was the beloved husband of Mildred Carrasquillo and had lived in East Hartford for the past 20 years. Hiram was a proud U.S. Army veteran, having served in Vietnam and had worked for ADRC for 20 years as a driver. Hiram was a member of AA, NA and an avid Red Sox fan as well as the Houston Astros, the Texans and Celtics. His favorite past-time, however, was fishing and he was happiest spending time at Hampton Beach. A loving "Papi", friend and husband, he will be dearly missed by his wife Mildred of 23 years, as well as his children; Thomas, Ben, Hiram Jr., Dallas, Frances, Vivian and Julie, along with his sixteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Hiram is also survived by his mother of East Hartford, three brothers, a sister, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis, a private service with military honors will be by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you please make donations to the family fund to help with the funeral expenses. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford is assisting the family with arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy, please visit www.desopoeh.com
.