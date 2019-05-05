Holly Nicole (Wentworth) O'Brien, 43, of Newington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Dennis S. O'Brien for 21 years and the precious daughter of the late Edward and Margaret (Thompson) Wentworth. Born in Hartford and a lifelong resident of Newington, Holly graduated from Newington High School in 1994. She had a passion for baking and cooking and a wonderful talent for jewelry making. First and foremost, Holly was a dedicated mother and wife. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She is the loving and devoted mother of Sean, Daniel and Meghan O'Brien all of Newington, dear sister of Ralph Wentworth and his wife Mollie, and April Harmon, all of Newington, and treasured aunt to her nieces, Crystal Davis of Waterbury, and Kayli and Cyanne Kennedy, and her nephew Zachary Harmon all of Newington. She also leaves her dearest and closest friend, Laura Ortiz of Newington, and her constant and loyal canine companion, Jasmine. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, May 10th, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed immediately by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to . To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019