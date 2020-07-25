Horace William Baden Donegan II (Don Donegan) died peacefully in his home at the age of 80 on June 22, 2020. Don was born on December 30, 1939 in Hartford, CT to the Reverend and Mrs. Harold H. Donegan. He was named after his uncle, Horace William Baden Donegan, who was the 12th Episcopal Bishop of New York. Don graduated high school from Kingswood (Oxford) and received a degree in history from Stetson University in 1963. He was a lifelong musician who played nearly 3,000 shows across the state of CT, co-founded the Connecticut Songwriters Association (CSA) and taught guitar and vocal lessons to generations of students during his forty plus year music career. Don was passionate about his music lessons and thoroughly enjoyed collecting keepsakes, family history, hosting tag sales and working in and maintaining his meticulous two-acre yard in Glastonbury, CT. He is survived by two children and their spouses, Jane (Donegan) and Mark Woodcox of Canton, CT and Bill and Donna Donegan of Simsbury, CT. In addition, he leaves five grandsons, John, David and Ian Costello of Canton, and Bradley and Tyler Donegan of Simsbury. He leaves a beloved sister Elizabeth (Pem) Schultz of Chatham, MA, and brother Harold (Hal) Donegan of Bainbridge Island, WA as well as several nieces and nephews. Don was laid to rest beside his parents at the historic parish cemetery of Old Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church in Bloomfield, CT on Monday June 29, 2020 with a small private burial and graveside service officiated by the Rev. Timothy J. Squier.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 25, 2020.