Horace W. B. Donegan II
1939 - 2020
Horace William Baden Donegan II (Don Donegan) died peacefully in his home at the age of 80 on June 22, 2020. Don was born on December 30, 1939 in Hartford, CT to the Reverend and Mrs. Harold H. Donegan. He was named after his uncle, Horace William Baden Donegan, who was the 12th Episcopal Bishop of New York. Don graduated high school from Kingswood (Oxford) and received a degree in history from Stetson University in 1963. He was a lifelong musician who played nearly 3,000 shows across the state of CT, co-founded the Connecticut Songwriters Association (CSA) and taught guitar and vocal lessons to generations of students during his forty plus year music career. Don was passionate about his music lessons and thoroughly enjoyed collecting keepsakes, family history, hosting tag sales and working in and maintaining his meticulous two-acre yard in Glastonbury, CT. He is survived by two children and their spouses, Jane (Donegan) and Mark Woodcox of Canton, CT and Bill and Donna Donegan of Simsbury, CT. In addition, he leaves five grandsons, John, David and Ian Costello of Canton, and Bradley and Tyler Donegan of Simsbury. He leaves a beloved sister Elizabeth (Pem) Schultz of Chatham, MA, and brother Harold (Hal) Donegan of Bainbridge Island, WA as well as several nieces and nephews. Don was laid to rest beside his parents at the historic parish cemetery of Old Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church in Bloomfield, CT on Monday June 29, 2020 with a small private burial and graveside service officiated by the Rev. Timothy J. Squier.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
I was sorry to hear of Donnie's passing. I knew him and his family when he lived on North Beacon St. Lots of nice memories, including a dance at Kingswood School. Many wonderful memories of the whole family. My sincere sympathy to Pem and Handy.
Helen Cabaniss Brown, Clinton, CT.
Helen Brown
Neighbor
July 25, 2020
I found the picture I took of him from the harmonica class...November, 2019.
Lynelle Kucharski
Friend
July 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of Don’s passing! I sang with him in 2003 range-Strawberry Park, Hebron Fair, nursing homes. He was truly a one man band! We were friends, he knew my family and even sang at my mom’s funeral with me. We met at church and played guitar for the Sunday school together. He always spoke lovingly and with pride about his children and later his grand children. We lost touch for a few years but I caught up with him in 2018, Thanks to Jeanine who used to sing with us, and three of us went out to lunch together. More recently, I took his harmonica class in the fall at MCC and snapped a great photo of him I’ll try to include here. He told me he was headed to Florida for the winter and I thought that sounded good! I emailed him early June to check on him. He was so optimistic! He loved entertaining people and teaching them the craft of music. He loved his recording studio and the good old cassette tape! It was an honor to have known him, he was truly “an original!” ❤ Lynelle Kucharski
Lynelle Kucharski
Friend
