So sorry to hear of Don’s passing! I sang with him in 2003 range-Strawberry Park, Hebron Fair, nursing homes. He was truly a one man band! We were friends, he knew my family and even sang at my mom’s funeral with me. We met at church and played guitar for the Sunday school together. He always spoke lovingly and with pride about his children and later his grand children. We lost touch for a few years but I caught up with him in 2018, Thanks to Jeanine who used to sing with us, and three of us went out to lunch together. More recently, I took his harmonica class in the fall at MCC and snapped a great photo of him I’ll try to include here. He told me he was headed to Florida for the winter and I thought that sounded good! I emailed him early June to check on him. He was so optimistic! He loved entertaining people and teaching them the craft of music. He loved his recording studio and the good old cassette tape! It was an honor to have known him, he was truly “an original!” ❤ Lynelle Kucharski

Lynelle Kucharski

Friend