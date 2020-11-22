Horatio St. Llansford Foster, 78, of East Hartford and formerly of Hartford, beloved husband of Sharon Foster passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born February 22, 1942 in Jamaica son of the late Albert and Celestine (Francis) Foster. Before retiring he was employed by Admiral Cleaning Company. Besides Sharon, his wife, he is survived by seven children, Venessa Martin, Donna Foster, Rockwell Foster, Bridgette Foster, Lansford Foster, Andre Foster, Margello Foster; three step-children, Marion Royes, Conroy Grizzle, Kemar Downie; two sisters, Myrtle Foster, Doreen Pryce; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends may gather Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 AM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor followed by services at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To view services please follow this link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/1676873
