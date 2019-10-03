Home

Phillips Metropolitan Chrstn
2550 Main St
Hartford, CT 06120
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Phillips Metropolitan C.M.E. Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Phillips Metropolitan C.M.E. Church
2500 Main Street
Hartford, CT
Houston H. Little


1936 - 2019
Houston H. Little Obituary
Houston H. Little, 83, departed this life on September 27, 2019. He was born in Panola, AL on May 17, 1936 to the late Marie and Jessie Little. He was the middle child of thirteen. Houston worked many years in the maintenance department at the Hartford Civic Center. Over the years, he was a serial entrepreneur with various businesses. Many people knew him as Hartford's "Watermelon man" for selling watermelons at Greenfield and Edgewood Street. After retirement, he started his own cleaning company. Houston was a faithful member of Phillips Metropolitan C.M.E. Church and never wanted to miss a Sunday. He would always share how good God was to him and his family. He was known as Papa to many; because of his love shown to all his grandchildren and foster children. His hobbies were fishing, gardening and going for walks. He leaves to cherish his memory, sons: Alonzo (Lorna) Little, Anthony Little, Frajious (Ivy) Young, Ray Winston; and daughter, Brenda (Byron) Jones; his brother Faddis Little of Panola, AL; sisters: Alice Butler of Upper Marlboro, MD, Christine (Gernie) McNair of Silver Springs, MD, Marie (Curtis) Rivers of Pittsfield, MA and Gloria Ann (Cecil) Conly of Nashville, TN; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Rosa D. Little; five brothers: Wesley, Hubbard, Stafford, William and Alvin; two sisters: Mary and Vivian. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Phillips Metropolitan C.M.E. Church, 2500 Main Street, Hartford, CT at 11:00AM with a visitation from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Interment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery, 2035 Main Street, Hartford, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Houston Little, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 3, 2019
