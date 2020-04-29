|
Howard A. Washburn died in South Carolina on April 15, 2020. He was born July 31, 1943 in Suffield, CT to Sarah Peas and John A. Washburn. A graduate of Suffield Academy, he went on to study business and held various jobs, which included banker, investment advisor, car salesman, and farrier, among other things. He was proud of his service in the U.S.M.C. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Ruth Sick; daughter, Gwen; and step-daughter, Rena Rockholt. Howard is survived by his children: Kimberly Washburn, Dana Talerico Washburn, Ilene Washburn, Amy Washburn; his sister, Pamela Berry; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Arrangements will be private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2020