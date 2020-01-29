Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Immanuel Congregational Church
10 Woodland Street
Hartford, CT
Howard Clinton Miner Jr.


1927 - 2020
Howard Clinton Miner Jr., son of Dr. Howard Clinton and Margaret Rose Miner of Laurens Township, Otsego County, New York passed away on January 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Howard was born in Yonkers, New York on July 16, 1927 and grew up in Milford, New York. He was drafted to the Army Airforce WWII and was trained in meteorology, serving in China. After discharge Howard attended Clarkson University. After graduation he worked for United States Geological Survey in Sacramento, California. He later returned east to work for a Boston engineering firm. In 1960, he joined the Connecticut State Highway Department, now known as Department of Transportation, as a Civil Engineer, retiring in 1989. In 1960 he joined Immanuel Congregational Church in Hartford where he met the love of his life and future wife, Myra Coles Binks. Howard was a kind and generous man and profoundly dedicated to the church. For many years he enjoyed volunteering his time and services for many causes, but especially took delight in helping the elderly with transportation, shopping and conversing. He is grieved by his wife Myra, son Christopher, daughter-in-law Elizabeth and his dear grandson, Jonathan Clinton Miner. Howard also leaves his beloved cousins, the Freitas Family and many treasured friends. Visitation hours will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5 – 7 pm at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Avenue, Newington, CT. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Immanuel Congregational Church, 10 Woodland Street, Hartford, CT. Please meet the family directly at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Immanuel Congregational Church. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 29, 2020
