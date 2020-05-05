Howard D. Evarts, 67, of Farmington, died Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born in Hartford, the son of the late Lester H. and Helen (Dowse) Evarts, Howard grew up in West Hartford and attended local schools. He served with the U.S. Army and worked at Heublein in Hartford. Howard was a car enthusiast and avid racing fan. He was particularly fond of Ford Mustangs and owned several models over his lifetime. Howard is survived by two sisters, Dorothy E. Cooney and her husband Dr. John V. Cooney of Medfield, MA, and Susan Evarts of Nokomis, FL; his nephew and niece and their spouses, John F. and Kerrie Cooney and Theresa and Michael O'Hara; and many cousins. A private graveside service will be held at Granby Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the American Red Cross. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeenconnecticut.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.