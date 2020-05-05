Howard D. Evarts
Howard D. Evarts, 67, of Farmington, died Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born in Hartford, the son of the late Lester H. and Helen (Dowse) Evarts, Howard grew up in West Hartford and attended local schools. He served with the U.S. Army and worked at Heublein in Hartford. Howard was a car enthusiast and avid racing fan. He was particularly fond of Ford Mustangs and owned several models over his lifetime. Howard is survived by two sisters, Dorothy E. Cooney and her husband Dr. John V. Cooney of Medfield, MA, and Susan Evarts of Nokomis, FL; his nephew and niece and their spouses, John F. and Kerrie Cooney and Theresa and Michael O'Hara; and many cousins. A private graveside service will be held at Granby Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the American Red Cross. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeenconnecticut.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Granby Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
Howard was a close friend of my brother. He spent a lot of time at our house and often visited my mother after my brother died.
Rosemary Aborn
Friend
May 5, 2020
Howard was a regular at the Fernwood restaurant!! He was a friendly guy and always had a story to tell. He will be missed
Janice melesko
Friend
