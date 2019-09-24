Home

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Howard Fargo
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Marianne Cope Parish, St. Catherine Church
6 Windsorville Rd
Broad Brook, CT
Howard E. Fargo


1940 - 2019
Howard E. Fargo Obituary
Howard E. Fargo 79, of Broad Brook, beloved husband of Cecile (LeBlanc) Fargo, passed away on September 20, 2019. Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late George and Agnes (Odette) Fargo. Howard worked for the City of Hartford as a welder. Besides his wife, he leaves behind his two sons Howard E. Fargo II of FL, and Kenneth C. Fargo of Broad Brook. Howard is also survived by his brother George Fargo of Newington, his sister-in-law Doris Fargo of Broad Brook, two grandchildren Alexandra LeNeve and Rachel Fargo and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Gerald Fargo and his daughter-in-law Debra Fargo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 26, at 10 AM, at Saint Marianne Cope Parish, St. Catherine Church, 6 Windsorville Rd, Broad Brook. Burial will follow in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. There will be no calling hours. Donations in his memory may be made to the donor's choice. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with his family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 24, 2019
