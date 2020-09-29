Howard E. Jorgensen (son of Charles Jorgensen and Sarah Jorgensen Hall) passed peacefully September 24th,2020 at Manchester Hospital at the age of 82. He was predeceased by his wife Martha B Jorgensen. Howard was a lifelong resident of South Windsor, CT graduating from Ellsworth Memorial High in 1956. Howard worked his 42 year career at UTC Hamilton Standard Aircraft. He also served his country as a member of the United States Army. Howard was an avid outdoor sportsman. He enjoyed sporting clays, fishing, boating and spending time with his family and friends. As a lifelong member of the Andover Sportsman Club he held multiple state championships. Howard is survived by his son Howard C. Jorgensen and wife Kathleen Jorgensen of Enfield and his daughter Martha J. Vigurs of South Windsor. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Jeff Vigurs and fiancé Ashleigh of Boston MA, Megan Mitchell and husband Michael Mitchell of Richmond, TX, and Sean Jorgensen of Enfield. He also leaves 2 step grandchildren, Jon Vigurs of Simsbury and Joe Vigurs of Las Vegas, NV, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Manchester Memorial Hospital and their staff for all their help and support during this difficult time. An internment and brief graveside service will be held at the South Windsor Cemetery, behind the First Congressional church located at 993 Main St, South Windsor, on Saturday October 3rd at 11am. Please bring a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please make a donation in his name to a charity of your choice
.