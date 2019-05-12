Howard Edwin Berg, 91, of Granby, CT, beloved husband of 59 years to the late Jean (Whaling) Berg, passed away while residing at McLean's Home in Simsbury, CT on May 9, 2019. He was born in Rochester, NY on December 14, 1927, son of the late Carl Edwin Berg and Celia I. (Oyster) Berg Mertens at Rochester, NY. Howard and Jean resided in Granby for 40 years before her passing in January of 2007. Howard was a loving and devoted husband who greatly mourned his wife's passing. An avid volunteer in the Granby community, all of Howard's activities throughout his life came about through Jean's encouragement or prior association. They were active in the Meals on Wheels program for over 20 years and maintained memberships in three different bridge clubs. Howard was a proud Veteran who honorably served his country in the US Coast Guard during World War II. He was an active member of the American Legion, Shannon-Shattuck Post #182 in Granby. He enjoyed a 45-year-long career at American Airlines during the advent of computer innovation in aviation. He participated in the first attempts to send messages to civilian satellites.Howard is survived by three children: Brian Berg and his wife Christine Berg of Hyde Park, NY, a daughter Barbara Salisbury and her husband Donald "Critter" Salisbury of Oneco, CT, a son Jonathan Berg and Maureen Berg of Monroe, CT; five grandchildren, Corey Berg, Kyle Berg (wife Jamie), Shea Beilke (husband Jason), Megan Serke (husband Mike), Erin Berg; a sister-in- law, Irene Mertens, a brother, Ronald Mertens; three great-grandchildren, Madison Serke, Cora Serke, and Owen Serke. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family as well as a surrogate son and daughter, Bill Gilland and Holly Martin. In addition to his wife Jean, Howard was predeceased by his brother Robert Mertens and step-father Peter Mertens. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family on a date and time to be determined at the Shannon-Shattuck American Legion Post, 244 N. Granby, Rd., Granby, CT 06035. Burial will be privately held. Services have been entrusted to Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home of Granby, CT. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Howard's memory may send donations to either the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor New York, NY 10004; McLean Development Office - Attn: Meals on Wheels, 75 Great Pond Rd., Simsbury, CT 06070; or the Shannon-Shattuck Post #182, American Legion, 244 N. Granby Rd., Granby, CT 06035. For future service details and to send online notes of condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019