Howard H. Church, Jr., 75, of Newington, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 29, 2019 at his home. Born in Hartford, son of the late Howard H. Church, Sr. and Grace (Rhodes) Church, he was raised in Wethersfield and Rocky Hill before settling in Newington for many years. Howard was a longtime employee at UConn Health Center and retired in 1997. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and carpentry. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. A loving father and grandfather, he leaves his three daughters, Terri Carlson and her husband Robert of Wethersfield, Danielle Reardon of Newington, and Sabrina Filipek and her husband Jay of Berlin, and six grandchildren, Riley and Jacob Carlson, Kiersten and Chase Reardon and Justin and Travis Filipek. He also leaves his sister Florence Totten and her husband Alfred, his niece Julie Totten, all from Wethersfield, his nephew Jeff Totten of VT, many cousins and his canine companion Hunter. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brother James Church and his beloved dog Brandy. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, April 4th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Burial will be private. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary