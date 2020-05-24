Dad, you were my knight in shining armor, my mentor, my sherpa, my guide. I owe my life, and the quality of my life to you. May your soul rest in peace forever. You will be missed in body. Your spirit resides within me forever. I will cherish every day that we shared. May we be united soon in everlasting life and peace. I love you. May God be forever with you. Thank you for everything. I will endeavor to raise your memory through good works as I was raised. Hugs and kisses...Shalom. L'Hayim!

Stephanie Gross

Daughter