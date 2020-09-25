Howard J. Alger Sr., 75 of Fort McCoy, FL formerly of Haddam, passed away quietly on Sunday Sept. 13, 2020 at his home. Howard was born on Aug. 8, 1945 in Middletown, son of the late William Alger Sr. and Mary (Supik) Alger. Prior to his retirement Howard worked for the Haddam Killingworth school district as custodian at Burr Elementary school. Howard is survived by his wife, Lynellen Alger of Fort McCoy, Fl, his son, Howard J. Alger Jr and wife Emily of East Haddam, his daughter, Victoria Alger Patterson and husband Rodney of Glenn Heights, TX and his granddaughter Mikayla Alger. His also survived by four step-daughters, Sheri Rivard, Marcy McBride, Wendi Gray and Stacy Butler, also a brother Robert Alger and sister Gloria Boucher along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Megan Godley along with five brothers, William, Phillip, Ronald, Edward and Henry and a sister Carolyn. Funeral services will be planned for a later date and will be private.



