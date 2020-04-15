Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Lester Parsons Jr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Lester Parsons Jr. Obituary
Howard Lester Parsons, Jr., 84, of East Hartford, CT, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born in Middletown, CT on March, 24, 1936, and was the son of Howard and Marion (Anderson) Parsons of New Britain, CT. Mr. Parsons was a graduate of Middletown High School and Mannes School of Music in New York City. He studied piano with his mother, Marion Parsons; Madeleine Buell at the Hartford School of Music; Frank Sheriden and Vera Popova at the Mannes School of Music. He also studied harpsichord with Denise Restout in Lakeville, CT. Mr. Parsons founded The Studios, a music school at which he also taught piano. In addition, he taught piano at the Hartford School of Music and the West Hartford School of Music. Mr. Parsons performed in solo recitals and with orchestras in the Hartford area. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Marion Parsons and his nephew, Jonathan Tomita. He is survived by Patricia Parsons Tomita (sister), George Anderson (cousin), Robert Anderson (cousin), John Schilke (cousin), Henry Parsons (cousin), Maria Dade (cousin), Beverly Toth (cousin), Susan Hanson (niece), David Tomita (nephew), Julie Tomita (niece), Lauren Hanson (grand-niece), Anna Tomita (grand-niece), Erin Tomita (grand-niece) and Isabel Tomita (grand-niece). No memorial service is planned at this time. Donations can be made in his name to Connecticut Humane Society at cthumane.org. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -