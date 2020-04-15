|
|
Howard Lester Parsons, Jr., 84, of East Hartford, CT, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born in Middletown, CT on March, 24, 1936, and was the son of Howard and Marion (Anderson) Parsons of New Britain, CT. Mr. Parsons was a graduate of Middletown High School and Mannes School of Music in New York City. He studied piano with his mother, Marion Parsons; Madeleine Buell at the Hartford School of Music; Frank Sheriden and Vera Popova at the Mannes School of Music. He also studied harpsichord with Denise Restout in Lakeville, CT. Mr. Parsons founded The Studios, a music school at which he also taught piano. In addition, he taught piano at the Hartford School of Music and the West Hartford School of Music. Mr. Parsons performed in solo recitals and with orchestras in the Hartford area. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Marion Parsons and his nephew, Jonathan Tomita. He is survived by Patricia Parsons Tomita (sister), George Anderson (cousin), Robert Anderson (cousin), John Schilke (cousin), Henry Parsons (cousin), Maria Dade (cousin), Beverly Toth (cousin), Susan Hanson (niece), David Tomita (nephew), Julie Tomita (niece), Lauren Hanson (grand-niece), Anna Tomita (grand-niece), Erin Tomita (grand-niece) and Isabel Tomita (grand-niece). No memorial service is planned at this time. Donations can be made in his name to Connecticut Humane Society at cthumane.org. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020