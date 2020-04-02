|
Howard M. Hill, a long time resident of Windsor passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2020 at the age of 94. Howard was born in Philadelphia, PA in 1925 to the late Howard M. Hill, Sr and the late Fannie Buckner. Howard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during World War II and was a member of the Free Masons. Howard worked as a Machinist for Stanadyne Corporation in Windsor, CT for over 20 years, but his true profession and passion was music. Following in his father's footsteps, Howard developed his own love for music. He attended Landis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, PA and played several musical instruments, including the flute, guitar, and bass. In the 1960's, Howard and his band owned and operated a club called the Rock-A-Bye and went on to establish one of the first black owned businesses in downtown Hartford, CT called Chime Recording Studio. He also recorded his own record entitled, "Howard's Dream". During his musical career of almost seven decades, he played for legendary performers such as Billie Holliday, B.B. King, John Coltrane, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Flip Wilson, Oscar Peterson, and the historic Chitlin Circuit. Since the early 1990's, Howard enjoyed playing with a local musical group called the Big Band Sound of the 40's. For the last 10 years, Howard was also part of musical group called The Princess and the Knights that regularly entertained residents at Duncaster, a retirement community in Bloomfield, CT. Howard was an avid swimmer and bowler. Up until age 91, he was an active member of a bowling league at Bradley Bowl in Windsor Locks, CT. He loved traveling and spending time with his family who according to him was his greatest accomplishment. He enjoyed providing for his family and inspiring his children to pursue higher education, and a career path that would help them to be successful in their lives. Howard is preceded in death by his wife, the late Genevieve Hill, a special friend, the late Helen Brown, brother, Raymond Chavis, and close cousin, Clarice Carrington. Howard is survived his children, Phaion (Kim); Jeffrey; Jodi (Sean); Howard K. (Nancy); and Brian (Rachel) along with 9 grandchildren; Davi, Tinicia, Joshua, Zachary, Matthew, Kendra, Victoria, Alexia, Tianna and one great grandchild, Dasia'le. The Hill Family wishes to extend our deep appreciation to Howard's special friends Lora and Marty along with the staff at My Care Companion, and particularly to Amy, Jodyanne and Hope. We would also like to offer our sincere thanks and heartfelt appreciation to Charlene. We thank God for the love and the care you provided to our father during his illness. Unforgettable Howard M. Hill will be fondly remembered with a song and a smile. Due to the seriousness of the COVID-19 Virus, Connecticut State and Federal restrictions on social gatherings have been imposed and we want to do our part to fight this pandemic event. Therefore, our family will hold a private ceremony with burial rights of passage on Friday April 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Friends are invited to join the ceremony via the Funeral Home's streaming platform that can accessed through Howard's obituary page on the funeral home website. We will hold a public memorial and celebration of this great man's life at a later date for all who wish to attend. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Howard M. Hill, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2020