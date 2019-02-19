Howard Myles Yalen, 86, of Needham Heights, MA passed away peacefully at hospice on Saturday, February 16th, 2019. Howard was born in Hartford, CT the son of Seymour and Gere (Janofsky) Yalen. A graduate of Weaver High School in Hartford, Howard served honorably in the Navy and Naval Reserve from 1952 to 1960. A long-time resident of Newington, CT before moving to Massachusetts, he worked for many years at Royal (and then Konica) Business Machines, retiring as a National Sales Manager. Howard was predeceased by his wife of 55 years Elaine (Brooks) Yalen; he is survived by his sister Leslie (Yalen) Francione of Rocky Hill, CT and his two children, daughter Susan and husband Lyle Lanham of Milford, MA and son Robert and wife Elizabeth of Norwich, CT, as well as the joys of his life, granddaughters Chelsea (Stefanska) and Courtney Yalen and grandsons Douglas and Joshua Lanham.Howard lived life his way and left in peace. He loved nothing more than going for walks with his wife or spending time with her on the beaches in Mazatlan. He was a beloved friend and colleague to many…his favorite pastime for many years was golfing at Needham Golf Club and then spending time at the 19th hole with his golfing buddies. In later years he could be found at Ray's New Garden or in the lobby of Charles River Apartments with his many friends, enjoying the time telling stories and making fun of each other and of everything. But above all else he was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather…he taught his family the meaning of humility, the importance of giving back, and the manner in which to treat others as you would hope they would treat you; and perhaps most importantly, he showed his family by example how to love your family and to treasure your friends, because they, not anything material, are the most important things in the world.Per Howard's wishes there will be no funeral or burial service. Please join the family at a reception to share memories of Howard and celebrate his life at the Needham Golf Club, 49 Green Street, Needham, MA 02492 from Noon to 2pm on Sunday the 24th of February. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Howard may do so with a donation to any military service organization of their choice (a cause near to his heart) or to any hospice care organization (for their selfless duty). The family wishes to offer special thanks to his caregivers Lisha and Zoey and to the Tippett Hospice Home for the compassionate manner in which they looked after Howard. The family also wishes to thank the Eaton Funeral Home for their assistance with the arrangements. To share a memory of Howard please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com. Howard will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him.





