Howard P. "Howie" Niemann, 98, of Windsor, beloved husband for 68 years of the late Margaret E. (Hogan) Niemann, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home. Born in New York, NY on May 15, 1921, son of the late Ralph and Eleanor (Perkins) Niemann, he was raised Queens Village, NY and was a graduate of Jamaica High School in Queens, NY. After high school, Howie enlisted in the US Army Air Corps and served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater during World War II. Howie trained as an airplane mechanic in the Army and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant at the conclusion of the war. Howie returned to New York and shortly after met his wife, Margaret Hogan. They were married at Mary Gate of Heaven Church in Ozone Park, NY in 1948 and ultimately moved to the Inwood section of Manhattan where they raised their two children. Howie took a position with the New York Transit Authority and retired after 26 years of service in 1989. Proud of his military service, Howie was a life member of the American Legion and was most recently was a member of Buck-Dubiel Post #101 in Somers. He was a quiet man who loved spending time with his family. Howie had a passion for reading and doing crossword puzzles. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. He leaves two children, Lorraine Zotter and her husband Joseph of Windsor, and Richard Niemann and his wife Karen of Pompton Lakes, NJ; five grandchildren, Allison Pinkin and her husband Ben of South Windsor, Tracey Zotter of Windsor, and Jennifer, Steven, and Michael Niemann all of Pompton Lakes, NJ; and three great-grandchildren, Kayla and Evan Pinkin, and Ariella Trifone. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Ralph Niemann, Jr. A private graveside service with Military Honors will be held at the Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, April 6, 2020. The family would like to thank Trinity Health for their services. Special thanks to Robin, Michael, Daniel, and Nattoya for your kindness and compassion. We will never forget you. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting, . Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the service after April 6th, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 4, 2020