Howell Aarons of Boynton Beach, FL entered into eternal rest on June 21, 2019 at the age of 88. Howell was born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Philip and Shirley (nee Kwartler) Aarons. He attended P.S. 222 and James Madison High School. Howell had a B.S. from N.Y.U., an M.A. Degree from UCONN, a CAGS degree from the University of Hartford, and an Ed.d from Nova University. His career of 40 years as an educator consisted of teacher, principal, and college professor. Howell served in the US Army for two years during the Korean War, 1954-56. He is survived by Trudy, his wife of 66 years, his four daughters Beth (Irv) Sugerman, Wendy Aarons, Ellen (Mark) Kiely, and Marci (Todd) Silverhart. He was the proud "Poppy" to Marc, Samantha, Brian, Justin, Perri, Danny, Reid, Asher and Ean, and to his great-grandchildren, Cayla and Eli. He was predeceased by his brother, Calvin Aarons. The funeral was held in Florida. Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at 1641 Worthington Rd. Suite 340 W. Palm Beach, FL 33409 or The Emanuel Synagogue at 160 Mohegan Drive, W. Hartford, CT 06117 Shiva will be observed at the Silverhart residence on Sunday, June 30 from 6-9 pm. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary