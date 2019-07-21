Hranush Torosyan, 91, was born in Syria, October 13th, 1927 to Assadour and Hasmig Vartanian. In 1946, Hranush and her family joined the repatriation movement to Soviet Armenia. Soon after, she married Harutyun Torosyan and in 1980, she moved her family to the United States. Hranush's tongue was always sharp, her humor on point and wit unparalleled. In her quiet moments, when her mind would drift off to the past, recalling memories of her childhood, she would reel you in to her world, and paint a story of a time long passed. Even as her health declined, her vitality and tenacity never left her bedside--and the stories, lessons, and memories she imparted on to her loved ones will live on in her nearly-century-old legacy. Hranush leaves behind two sons, Matevos and Margarit (wife), and Hovhannes and Marine (wife), both of West Hartford; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband; daughter, Vartuhi; and six of her seven siblings. She passed away on July 13th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019