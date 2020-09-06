1/1
Hubert Bregisz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hubert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hubert Bregisz, 83, of Berlin, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, September 4, 2020. Born in Poland to the late Stanislaw and Maria (Kustra) Bregisz, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1994. He had a very successful career as the manager of a candy factory in Poland winning many exemplary employee awards. Since his retirement, he had developed a sweet tooth that always had him carrying something delicious with him. Hubert was a wonderful person who wanted the best for others whether it be his employees or friends. He was a true family man in every sense of the word, working hard to provide for his family the best he could. Hubert was also a very talented handyman. If something was in need of repair, he was most likely going to fix it himself. He loved to joke around and laugh. He had a beautiful smile that everyone will surely miss. Left to mourn his passing is Wanda, his loving wife of 57 years; his sons: Jacek and wife Beata and Waclaw and wife Monika and his daughter, Edyta Bregisz; his adored grandchildren: Michal and wife Monika, Maciej, Marika and husband Wojciech and Mateusz and wife Ilona and his precious great-grandson, Oliver. Hubert will also be missed by his sisters: Amelia and Danuta and extended family both in the U.S. and in Poland. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: Stefan and Wladyslaw. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 10 at 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Hubert's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, an organization which was very special to him. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved