Hubert Bregisz, 83, of Berlin, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, September 4, 2020. Born in Poland to the late Stanislaw and Maria (Kustra) Bregisz, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1994. He had a very successful career as the manager of a candy factory in Poland winning many exemplary employee awards. Since his retirement, he had developed a sweet tooth that always had him carrying something delicious with him. Hubert was a wonderful person who wanted the best for others whether it be his employees or friends. He was a true family man in every sense of the word, working hard to provide for his family the best he could. Hubert was also a very talented handyman. If something was in need of repair, he was most likely going to fix it himself. He loved to joke around and laugh. He had a beautiful smile that everyone will surely miss. Left to mourn his passing is Wanda, his loving wife of 57 years; his sons: Jacek and wife Beata and Waclaw and wife Monika and his daughter, Edyta Bregisz; his adored grandchildren: Michal and wife Monika, Maciej, Marika and husband Wojciech and Mateusz and wife Ilona and his precious great-grandson, Oliver. Hubert will also be missed by his sisters: Amelia and Danuta and extended family both in the U.S. and in Poland. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: Stefan and Wladyslaw. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 10 at 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Hubert's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
, an organization which was very special to him. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net