On April 20, 2020 Hugh MacGillis of West Hartford travelled on from his wonderful, quirky, earthly life filled with his quick wit and unfailing love and acceptance of those he met along the way. Hugh was well known and respected as a social worker at the Village for Families and Children and June 13th, 2001 was proclaimed "Hugh MacGillis Day" in the state of CT in recognition of his dedication and commitment to mental health care for children. That same compassion and love was shown to his wife Susan Ritz, sons Peter and Daniel MacGillis, daughter Rachel Moore and her husband Chris, and Hugh's beloved grandchildren, Mac and Cam Moore, who often provided him with sweet treats and in return were bestowed with kisses to the tops of their heads. This love was reflected back by his family with unceasing care during the end stages of his 35 year dance with Parkinson's disease. Hugh was the driving force behind weekly Sunday dinners at his childhood home on Sedgwick Road with his twin sister Ann MacGillis, sisters Christine MacGillis and Jane Kimball and her husband Lewis, brother Donald MacGillis and his wife Ingrid, sister in law Luz Falcon and her husband Thomas MacGillis, who is with Hugh on the other shore with their parents Hugh and Dorothea MacGillis. Hugh's colorful life included driving through all 48 contiguous United States in a Volkswagen pop up camper, attending the Poor People's March in Washington D.C. with MLK, and spending the night in 'the big house' after protesting discriminatory housing practices in the South End of Hartford. He loved Christmas, Provincetown, the Sunken Garden Poetry Festival, Big Reds, UConn Husky basketball and the Boston Celtics--when they won. Rachel cherished times practicing synchronized swimming and doing "Laps for Leukemia" with her dad at Simsbury Farms. Dan loved caring for his dad and sharing long talks while watching cowboy movies and giving him snacks. Pete remembers fondly their driveway basketball games and in the later years, as they both got older and creakier, walks around the block. The family is grateful for his wonderful caregivers Betty, Hajara, Hawa, Luz, Sam, and Franny who he always seemed to charm into getting him ice cream, extra bagels and adventures at The Auto Show, the Humane Society, and Elizabeth Park. Hugh enjoyed many yearly vacations with his lifelong friends Geoff and Linda and in recent years was touched by the deep kindness of his sister and brother in law Shelley and Ken, friend Marybeth, neighbor Sue, and Dave Thomas of St. James Episcopal Church. His first wife Bobbi MacGillis remained a lifelong family friend. Donations in Hugh's memory may be sent to the Village for Families and Children, Development Office, 1680 Albany Avenue, Hartford CT 06105, or online at www.villages.org/give. A memorial service and party celebrating Hugh's life will be held at a later date. Please notify the family if you wish to participate. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeenconnecticut.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020