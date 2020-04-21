|
Hugh O'Neill, 78, of Bristol, beloved husband of Geraldine (Kelly) O'Neill died on Saturday (April 18, 2020) at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. He was born in Ireland on May 5, 1941 to the late Timothy and Bridget (Campbell) O'Neill. After many years living in London, he relocated to Bristol with his wife and two youngest children. Hugh was self-employed as a painter and paperhanger, and he was a true artist of his trade. He was a great storyteller and family historian, a true seanchaí. He also enjoyed golf, fishing, horse racing and playing poker. In addition to his wife of 37 years, Hugh is survived by his sons: John O'Neill (Sierra) of Vernon, and Geoffrey O'Neill of London; his daughters: Caroline O'Neill of Bristol, and Jaki O'Neill Ford (Martin) of London; a Brother: Teddy O'Neill of Ireland; sisters: Mary Benoit of Bristol, Ann Walsh, Kathleen Murray, Eileen Finnan, and Debbie Flynn, all of Ireland; grandchildren: Alex, Sean, Eoin, Keira, Carter, and Grayson; many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is predeceased by several brothers and a sister. Relatives and friends are invited to call during a vehicle visitation on Wednesday (April 22, 2020) between 11:30AM and 1:30PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Matthew Church at a time when everyone is able to gather. Please visit Hugh's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
