Humbert L. Lobban
Humbert L. Lobban, 96, of Hartford, husband of the late Joyce Lobban, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born in Kingston, Jamaica, son of the late Reggie Lobban and Mary Moncreffe. Besides his wife, Humbert is preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Llewellyn Lobban. Left behind to appreciate his life are his grandchildren, Ashay Lobban-Dubose and John Goodwin, both of Buford, GA; Winston Humbert Lobban of Charlotte, NC; and Sinivea Girven of Duluth, GA; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous extended family members; and his good friends, Pastor Prescott, Edwin Stewart, and Deacon Ron Lyles. Humbert migrated to the United States in 1943 and eventually settled down in Hartford. He was employed in construction his entire career. Humbert had a passion for gardening and cooking and took great pride in his vegetable garden. His lawn was always exquisite. Humbert loved the Lord and was an active member of Union Baptist Church, where he attended Wednesday Noon Bible Study and served as an Usher. He loved the Psalms and read his Bible daily; when he could not, he had it read to him. His family wishes to thank Dr. Wenceslao, his staff, Dr. Basco and Noreen Dowd; Sharon DeCastro Cain; Masonicare and their staff; and caregivers, Dishonna Adomako, Pamela Lowe, Georgianna, Pamela H.; and his honorary granddaughter, Justina McCall. A special thanks to Winston Dixon and the members of Union Baptist Church for their care and prayers. His family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9, 9 a.m., with a funeral service at 10 a.m., at Union Baptist Church, 1921 Main St., Hartford. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Assoc. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 5, 2020.
