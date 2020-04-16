|
Hyunsook Cho, 84, of Bristol, CT, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born in South Korea, she was raised there where her father was a lawyer and her mother worked closely with British Missionaries and she developed a strong faith and attended church regularly. She came to the United States and along with her former husband they owned and operated the Carriage Trade Cleaners. She enjoyed dancing, music, gardening, sports, and making handcrafted jewelry. She leaves her two sons, Jooho Sohn of Boston and Joosung Sohn of Chicago, IL; two daughters Jurie Hwang of Madison and Joona Sohn and her husband Charlie O'Hearn of Needham, MA; and grandchildren Samuel Hwang and Kylie and Bailey O'Hearn. A private service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 2 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The service will be TribuCast and can be viewed for up to 90 days using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/61360754 To leave condolences online please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020