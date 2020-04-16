Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Resources
More Obituaries for Hyunsook Cho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hyunsook Cho

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hyunsook Cho Obituary
Hyunsook Cho, 84, of Bristol, CT, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born in South Korea, she was raised there where her father was a lawyer and her mother worked closely with British Missionaries and she developed a strong faith and attended church regularly. She came to the United States and along with her former husband they owned and operated the Carriage Trade Cleaners. She enjoyed dancing, music, gardening, sports, and making handcrafted jewelry. She leaves her two sons, Jooho Sohn of Boston and Joosung Sohn of Chicago, IL; two daughters Jurie Hwang of Madison and Joona Sohn and her husband Charlie O'Hearn of Needham, MA; and grandchildren Samuel Hwang and Kylie and Bailey O'Hearn. A private service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 2 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. The service will be TribuCast and can be viewed for up to 90 days using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/61360754 To leave condolences online please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hyunsook's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
Download Now