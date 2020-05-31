To Sandy, Laurie, and Jamie....my words can only try to comfort you at this difficult time. John was a special husband, father and friend. He will be extremely missed by many people. Know that he and Jack will be watching the Giants games again!
My LOVE to all of you. Phyllis
Ian (John) S. McMillan, 81, of Portland passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland on November 10, 1938. He was a proud member of the Scottish Boys Brigade and loved soccer. After graduating from the Stow College of Printing, he emigrated to the US where he built a career in printing that spanned more than 40 years. He worked in TN, VA, and OH before settling in CT. Most of his career was spent working at Weekly Reader/Xerox Education/Field Publications in Middletown. It was there that John met the love of his life and wife of more than 51 years, Santina (Sandy) Ruffino McMillan. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his daughter Laurie Bald and husband Kevin and his son Jamie and wife Tracey. He was a proud and doting grandfather to Maria, Aaron, Allison, Ian and Connor. He also leaves his brother Allan and wife Marie, his sisters-in-law Christine McMillan, Josie Cameron and Anna Foreman and husband Bill. John was predeceased by his parents James and Mary (MacIntosh), brother William, brother-in-law William Cameron. John loved to travel, especially car trips in his '63 Corvette Stingray. John enjoyed family vacations and in his retirement he and Sandy traveled extensively. His family was his whole world. He was always there for his children and grandchildren, as a parent, coach, fan, grandpa or friend. He also dedicated himself to the Portland community, where he lived with his wife and family for almost 50 years. John took great pride and enjoyment in helping to develop the Portland Youth Soccer program (where he coached for many years), serving on the Portland Library building committee, and guiding the Men's Club at Portland Golf Course. He loved playing golf, and cheering for his favorite teams; the NY Giants and the Virginia Tech Hokies. His love of books and reading is how many will remember him. Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held, and a celebration of John's life will be held at a future date where his family and friends can gather. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in John's memory to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or to Friends of Portland Library at www.friendsofportlandlibraryct.org. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.