Idalina M. Lopes, 71 of Newington passed away peacefully on March 11, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Mira de Aire, Portugal, she lived in Vidigeira before immigrating to the United States in 1965 with her family. She worked in the insurance industry in the Hartford area for many years. She was a devout member of Our Lady of Fatima Church and enjoyed attending the Our Lady of Fatima Senior Center every week. Being with family and friends and going out to dinner were favorite pastimes. She cared for her parents through various illnesses while also being a caretaker for her sister. Idalina was predeceased by her parents Albertino and Maria Lopes, she is survived by her sister Maria Fatima Lopes and her aunt and uncle, Julia and Manuel Rosa and many cousins around the world who will miss her.Calling hours will be Friday, March 15, from 5 to 7 PM at Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford with a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday March 16, at 10 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hartford. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 14, 2019