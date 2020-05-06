Ignacy Barniak
1942 - 2020
Ignacy Barniak, 78, of New Britain, passed away in the comfort of home on Monday, May 4, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Mokre, Poland on April 20, 1942 to the late Mikolaj and Maria (Sudyk) Barniak, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1984. Ignacy found peace in nature and genuinely loved animals of all kind, a trait that he passed down to his children. He had a particular passion for beekeeping that, while perhaps alarming to his neighbors, made the lives of his loved ones that much sweeter. A true family man, his best times were spent with friends and those he loved. Ignacy is survived by Cecylia (Sas) Barniak, his loving wife of 53 years; his three children: Marek Barniak, Anna Humennyj and husband Roman and Beata Howansky and husband Ihor; his grandchildren: Adrian and Michael Barniak, Deanna, Nicholas and Natalia Humennyj and Julia and Emily Howansky; his sister, Anna Perun and husband Paul and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Katarzyna Szafran. Ignacy will be laid to rest privately in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net

Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
May 5, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of your beloved husband, father and grandfather. May the wonderful memories you have help carry you through this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. With deepest sympathy, The Hrycyszyn and Rousseau Families
Ann Hrycyszyn
Friend
